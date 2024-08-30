 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Day 1 Washed Out By Rain Before Toss
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Day 1 Washed Out By Rain Before Toss

Bangladesh are currently leading the two-match series 1-0 after registering a historic 10-wicket win at the same venue last week.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Persistent rain washed out the opening day of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. Players and team officials stayed in the hotel and umpires called off the play at 12:05 p.m. local time with rain still pouring down and leaving the outfield submerged.

Bangladesh are currently leading the two-match series 1-0 after registering a historic 10-wicket win at the same venue last week. Pakistan were bowled out for an embarrassing 146 runs in the second innings on the fifth and final day leaving Bangladesh to easily chase down the target.

Pakistan Drops Shaheen Afridi for 2nd Test

Pakistan dropped fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and named another left-armer Mir Hamza along with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in its 12-man squad. Afridi, was ineffective in the opening test which Pakistan lost

Abrar on the other hand was asked to play in a four-day game against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Islamabad with Pakistan’s decision to playing four pacers getting backfired.

In contrast, left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took seven wickets in between them on a dramatic fifth day to skittle out Pakistan for its lowest-ever total against Bangladesh in 14 Test matches.

Bangladesh batters, led by Mushfiqur Rahim’s resilient 191, were also among the runs with Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Litton Das and Mehidy all scoring meaningful half-centuries.

Pakistan, which has lost four Test matches in a row since Shan Masood was elevated as captain last year, hasn’t won a home Test since it beat South Africa in December 2021. The remaining four Test matches against New Zealand and Australia were drawn.

