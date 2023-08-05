Pakistan To Feature In Road Safety World Series For The First Time, England To Host 3rd Season

India Legends. | (Credits: Twitter)

In what will be the first time ever in history, Pakistan will participate in the upcoming Road Safety World Series when the third season will take place in September 2023. According to media reports, the third edition of the tournament will take place in England and the England Cricket Board (ECB) has permitted Pakistan to participate in it.

The league started in March 2020 and the two seasons have took place in India thus far. The stakeholders are still deciding the dates for the 3rd season and it is likely to be held from early September for nearly three weeks, with nine teams competing for the trophy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first season was split between 2020 and 2021, while the second took place in 2022. With the relations between India and Pakistan strained and the tournament taking place in India, the neighbouring country couldn't participate.

India are the defending champions ahead of the 2023 edition:

India are reigning champions ahead of the 2023 edition and captured their 2nd title last year and beat Sri Lanka on both occasions. While Sachin Tendulkar ushered India to glory in both seasons, it remains to be seen whether the batting maestro returns for the 3rd.

The inaugural edition of the competition, launched in March 2020, had to be cut off after only four matches due to the pandemic. When the season resumed in March 2021 in Raipur, Australia pulled out of it due to the travel restrictions and were replaced by Bangladesh.

The 2nd season took place in Dehradun and Raipur in September 2022 and saw an eighth team added in the form of New Zealand, with Australia also returning.

