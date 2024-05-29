Pakistan Team Security In England Beefed Up After Unpleasant Fan Encounters On Tour

Babar Azam was irked by fans trying to take selfies. | (Credits: Twitter)

The England and Wales Cricket Board has beefed up the security of the Pakistan team which is on tour for a series of 4 T20Is. Two more officers have been added to the security detail of Babar Azam's squad.

This comes after a video of Babar went viral in which he was seen scolding a couple of fans for getting too close to him while taking selfies in Cardiff.

The Pakistan Cricket Board made a request to the ECB to increase the players' security and the host board promptly agreed.

England currently lead the four-match series 1-0 after winning the second T20I, which is the only match played so far due to the weather disruptions. The first and third T20Is were washed out without a ball being bowled.

The final match of the series will be played at The Oval in London on May 30. This will be the last game for both sides before they head to America and the West Indies for the T20 World Cup 2024.

England will face Scotland in their first match of the World Cup in Bridgetown on June 4 while Pakistan start their campaign against USA in Dallas on June 6.