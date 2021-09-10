Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of limited overs series against NZ

Lahore: Pakistan's spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined for 10 days ahead of the white ball series against New Zealand.

"Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

The left arm spin was member of the 15-member Pakistan squad which is all set to lock horns with New Zealand from September 17 to October 3.

The ODIs will take place in Rawalpindi on September 17, 19 and 21 while the T20 Internationals will be played in Lahore on September 25, 26, 29, October 1 and 3.

The limited-overs series will get underway with 25% crowd capacity. The New Zealand squad will reach Pakistan on September 11 and follow room isolation for three days. They will two play practice games on September 15 and 16.

(With inputs from IANS)

