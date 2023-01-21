Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar dissociates himself from biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

Weeks after actor and singer Umair Jaswal announced that he would not play the role of Pakistan speedster Shoaiab Akhtar in the upcoming biopic Rawalpindi Express citing creative and personal reasons, Shoaib Akhtar himself has pulled out of the film.

The former Pakistan speedseter announced that he was dissociating himself from the film in a statement that he uploaded to his social media platforms.

"Very sadly, I woud like to inform all of you that after careful consideration of months, I have decided to dissociate myself from the film Rawalpindi Express & it's makers by terminating the agreement through my management and legal team. Definitely, it was a dream project and I tried a lot to prevent and stay in the boat but unfortunately, things were not going well. Failure to resolve disagreements amicably and constant contractual violations finally resulted in us cutting ties with them. Therefore I have left the project after complying with all legal protocols of revoking the rights to the story of my life. Severe legal action will be taken if the makers continue to make biography film and use my name and life story events in any way " Shoaib said in his statement.

The biopic is being directed by Muhammad Faraz Qaiser, written by Qaiser Nawaz and produced under the banner of Q Films Productions.