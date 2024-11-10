 Pakistan Register ODI Series Win On Australian Soil After 22 Years, Mohammad Rizwan Becomes 2nd Captain To Achieve The Feat
Before Rizwan, only Waqar Younis had managed to win a bilateral ODI series in Australia as Pakistan skipper

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Image:PCB/X

Pakistan made a remarkable start under new white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, securing their first ODI series victory in Australia in 22 years. After losing the opening match, Pakistan bounced back to win the next two, clinching the series 2-1 against Australia, who have plenty of question marks ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

It was Pakistan's first series victory in Australia since 2002 which comes a week after head coach Gary Kirsten resigned from the post and Jason Gillespie taking over the reigns. Before Rizwan, only Waqar Younis had managed to win a bilateral ODI series in Australia as Pakistan captain. Under Waqar’s leadership, Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1 in the three-match assignment played in June 2002.

Australia were without Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, along with pace trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc who are being rested ahead of the Test series against India.

Australian team struggled against Pakistan's seasoned pace attack led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. Both bowlers took three wickets each, while Haris Rauf could only claim two wickets as Men in Green bowled out the host for 140 runs.

Only five Australia batters reached double digits, with Sean Abbott (30 runs), registering the highest score for the hosts and saving them the blushes.

Chasing 141, Abdullah Shafique (37) and Saim Ayub (42) set the stage with a solid 84-run opening partnership before Lance Morris dismissed them in the same over. Babar Azam (28*) and Mohammad Rizwan (30*) ensured there were no more hiccups and guided Pakistan to victory in 26.5 overs.

