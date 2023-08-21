 Pakistan Journalist Laments Declining Standards Of Domestic Cricket, Shares Photo Of Cracked Screen
Pakistan Journalist Laments Declining Standards Of Domestic Cricket, Shares Photo Of Cracked Screen

A veteran Pakistan journalist shared a photo of a regional match in the country by sharing a photo of cracked screen

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
A PCB Regional Inter-District Tournament match. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) struggling with funding, a journalist painted a perfect picture of where their domestic cricket structure stands. The journalist named Hamid Mir took to his official Twitter handle and shared a photo from a match of PCB Regional Inter-District Tournament in Islamabad, depicting the cracked sightscreen.

The photo shared by the reputed journalist shows a massive crack on the sightscreen behind the batter as the bowler prepares himself to bowl. However, things could significantly improve as the current PCB regime has reverted to its previous domestic cricket structure that included departmental and regional teams. It also means that the 2023-34 domestic season will have two first-class tournaments.

The board has also proposed to organize non first-class events for 10 regional sides and more departments in the season. The old system is said to produce more of quality cricket alongside increased earning opportunities. The domestic season gets underway on September 10th, with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy that has top regional teams competing against one another. Top eight departments will compete for the President's Trophy, beginning on December 15th.

Pakistan gearing up for 2023 Asia Cup:

As far as the Pakistan men's team's commitments go, they are gearing up for the 2023 Asia Cup, starting on August 30th. Pakistan are one of the hosts and will take on Nepal in Multan in the opening match. Nevertheless, Babar Azam and co. have a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting on Tuesday (August 22nd).

Pakistan Asia Cup squad:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

