 Pakistan Hockey in Turmoil: Three Players, Physio Receive Life Ban After Applying For Political Asylum In European Country
Pakistan Hockey in Turmoil: Three Players, Physio Receive Life Ban After Applying For Political Asylum In European Country

PHF Secretary and former Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali revealed that the four players, who travelled to Poland with the team, did not return to Pakistan

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Image: X

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) faces embarrassment yet again after three players and a physiotherapist were banned for life after they attempted to seek asylum in European countries.

PHF Secretary and former Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali revealed that the four players, who travelled to Poland with the team, did not return to Pakistan and have applied for political asylum abroad.

This is another embarrassment for Pakistan hockey after the news about players loaning money to buy air tickets for the Asian Champions Trophy in China surfaced.

The team's financial hardships were further highlighted by their challenging journey to Hulunbuir City, China, where the Asian Champions Trophy is taking place. Following a cancelled flight from Beijing, the team had to endure a gruelling 300-kilometer road trip to reach their destination.

How did the Players and Physio travel to Poland?

The three players Murtaza Yaqoob, Ihtesham Aslam, and Abdul Rahman were invited to a training camp in preparation for the Asian Champions Trophy.

However, they sent a letter apologising for their absence from the camp due to domestic issues. However, they traveled abroad without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Mujahid Ali disclosed that these players travelled to Holland on the same Schengen visas issued to the team and sought political asylum there.

What lies ahead for the Pakistan hockey team?

Ali described this incident as 'disappointing', and said that it could make it difficult for the team to secure visas for European competitions in the future.

The PHF Congress has approved the lifetime ban and requested that the PHF president work with the Pakistan consulate to bring the players back for disciplinary action. The PHF has also notified the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further action.

While acknowledging the financial difficulties faced by the PHF, including delays in travel allowances and daily subsistence payments, Mujahid emphasized that these challenges do not justify abandoning the national team and tarnishing the country's reputation.

