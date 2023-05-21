'Pakistan has a strong chance to win the World Cup in India this year': Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has opined that the Men in Green have more than an even chance of winning the World Cup later this year in India. However, the former middle-order batter has urged them to go in with proper planning.

Pakistan were eliminated in the group stage in the 2019 edition and managed to reach the quarterfinals in the season before that. However, Pakistan haven't lifted the 50-over trophy since the 1992 edition, when they beat England in the final.

Misbah identified that Pakistan has three batters in the ICC rankings alongside solid bowling options. However, the 48-year-old highlighted the need for solid planning and a few practice more ODIs ahead of the competition.

"Pakistan has a strong chance to win the World Cup in India this year. Three of our batters are in the top ICC rankings. We have good bowling options. There is a need to just make the right plans at the right time. Select a competitive team and make your way in the World Cup strongly. Batters take complete advantage on Indian wickets. Our batters need to work hard and make solid plans before going into the World Cup. We need to organise more ODIs for our team. Match practice will help our players get in rhythm before the big event."

Shahid Afridi urges PCB to encourage Pakistan to play in the 2023 World Cup:

Amid doubts regarding Pakistan's 2023 World Cup participation, Afridi earlier suggested that PCB must send the team to India. He said Babar Azam and co. must lift the trophy to send a strong message to the BCCI.

"I don't understand why they are so adamant and keep saying that we won't go to India. They need to simplify the situation and understand that an international cricket tournament is happening - take it rather positively; go and play. Tell your boys to get the trophy; the whole nation stands behind you. It'll not only be a big win for us but a tight slap on the face of BCCI."

According to the tentative schedule of the 2023 World Cup schedule, India and Pakistan lock horns on Ocober 15th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.