Pakistan domestic cricketer attempts suicide after being ignored for inter-city championships

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
article-image
Pakistan Cricket Board | File Photo

A young cricketer from Hyderabad in the southern Sindh province attempted suicide after he was not selected for his home team in the Pakistan Cricket Board's inter-city championship.

Shoaib, a fast bowler, slashed his wrist and was rushed to hospital by his family members in precarious condition on Tuesday.

A family member said after he was not picked by his coach in the trials for the inter-city championship, Shoaib remained confined himself to his room due to depression.

Critical condition

"We found him in the bathroom of his room with his wrist cut and him unconscious and immediately rushed him to hospital where he is still in critical condition," the family member said.

In February 2018, an Under-19 cricketer Muhammad Zaryab from Karachi had hanged himself to death at his home after being dropped from the city under-19 team.

article-image
