Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir, wife Narjis welcome third child, name baby girl Arya; see pic

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir announced the birth of their third child with wife Narjis on social media.

Amir took to Instagram to reveal the news to his fans.

The pacer posted a picture of the baby along with a message.

"Alhumdulillah we are blessed with a baby girl Ayra Amir," he captioned the picture.

Amir got married to the British born Pakistani girl Narjis in 2016 and both welcomed their first daughter Minsa Amir in 2017.

The couple was blessed with second daughter, Zoya Amir in 2020.