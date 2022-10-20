e-Paper Get App
'Pakistan cricket can collapse without India': PCB chief Ramiz Raja's old video goes viral amid Word Cup boycott threat, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja |
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI has made it clear that the Indian cricket team won't be travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, recently, said that the tournament will be played at a neutral venue.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue," Shah said on Tuesday.

In reply, The PCB issued a statement threatening to quit the 2023 World Cup.

Amid the PCB's threat, a video of its board's chief, Ramiz Raja, is doing the rounds on social media. In the video the former Pakistan captain had said that India is financially running PCB and that it will collapse if India stops the funding.

"The ICC is a politicised body divided between the Asian and Western blocs and 90 per cent of its revenues are generated from India. It is frightening. In a way India's business houses are running Pakistan cricket and if tomorrow the Indian PM decides he will not allow any funding to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse," he had said.

article-image

