Pakistan Captain Shan Masood Enraged After Controversial Dismissal During PAK vs BAN 1st Test, Video Goes Viral

A major controversy erupted on Day 1 of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st test involving Pakistan skipper Shan Masood. The left hander was left fuming after being given out in controversial circumstances.

The incident happened in the seventh over of the innings when Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam bowled a ball that was short of a length and nipped back in from the outside off.

Masood got forward to defend the delivery as the ball went through the gates, straight to the wicketkeeper Litton Das. Bangladesh broke into an appeal, but the on-field umpire sided with the hosts, leaving the visitors to opt for a review.

However third umpire Michael Gough was convinced that the ball took the edge of the bat and asked on field umpire to reverse their decision after given him not out. Masood was caught behind by Litton Das off Shoriful Islam's bowling for just 6 runs.

While watching the replay in the dressing room he was caught jumping out of his seat after ultra edge showed spike occurring after ball hit the pad and not the bat.

Sami Ayub, Saud Shakeel rescue Pakistan

AFter being asked to bat first by Bangladesh in the opening test, Pakistan found themselves in real trouble at 16/3 . SKipper Shan Masood, Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique were all dismissed early in the innings.

Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam made early inroads in the Pakistan batting lineup. Sami Ayub (56 runs) and Saud Shakeel (57*) stitched together a brilliant partnership to avoid further embarrassment for the home side.