Never-Seen-Before! Pak Captain Babar Azam Loses His Cool As Fan Tries To Take Selfie With Him (Watch)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lost his cool on a fan trying to take a selfie after the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against India was washed out on Sunday. The right-handed batter who is usually considerate when fans try to get close to him for a selfie, wasn't amused when a man tried multiple times to take a perfect photograph as he was walking towards the dressing room at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In the video that has gone viral on Twitter, Babar could be seen walking towards the dressing room and a fan was chasing him for a selfie. The 28-year-old turned to him and uttered some angry words before the fan walked away.

Babar Azam struggles as captain as India head towards an imposing total:

Meanwhile, Babar faced a stern test for the first time in the ongoing Asia Cup edition as India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma went hammer and tongs, putting Pakistan's esteemed bowling attack on the sword. The pair smashed brisk 50s and added 121 for the 1st wicket.

However, the Men in Green put some brakes on the run-scoring by dismissing the well-set openers. While Virat Kohli started cautiously, KL Rahul hit two boundaries, signalling his intent. The showers, interrupting India's innings at 147-2 in 24.1 overs, was undoubtedly welcoming for Pakistan as they likely required some respite.

The high-octane clash will resume on Spetember 11th (Monday), with India aiming to set Pakistan a steep total.

