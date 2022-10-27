Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam produces catch of the tournament, watch

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam might be struggling with the bat, but he is contributing with his fielding skills.
Babar came up with a stunning effort during their T20 World Cup match at Perth on Thursday, October 27.
The catch came in the last ball of the 14th over when left-arm spinner Shadab Khan induced an outside edge as Zimbabwe batsman Chakabva tried to defend. The Pakistan captain dived to his right and plucked a catch out of thin air leaving his teammates ecstatic.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, squandered a good start to scored 130-8.
Opting to bat after winning the toss, Sean Williams was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 31 off 28 balls.
A few Zimbabwe batters got starts, but could not translate them into substantial scores.
Mohammad Wasim was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, returning with figures of 4/24 from his four overs, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan was excellent with the ball and picked up 3/23 in his quota of four overs.
