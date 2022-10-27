e-Paper Get App
Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam produces catch of the tournament, watch

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Sean Williams was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 31 off 28 balls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 06:59 PM IST
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam might be struggling with the bat, but he is contributing with his fielding skills.

Babar came up with a stunning effort during their T20 World Cup match at Perth on Thursday, October 27.

The catch came in the last ball of the 14th over when left-arm spinner Shadab Khan induced an outside edge as Zimbabwe batsman Chakabva tried to defend. The Pakistan captain dived to his right and plucked a catch out of thin air leaving his teammates ecstatic.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, squandered a good start to scored 130-8.

A few Zimbabwe batters got starts, but could not translate them into substantial scores.

Mohammad Wasim was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, returning with figures of 4/24 from his four overs, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan was excellent with the ball and picked up 3/23 in his quota of four overs.

