Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam produces catch of the tournament, watch

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam might be struggling with the bat, but he is contributing with his fielding skills.

Babar came up with a stunning effort during their T20 World Cup match at Perth on Thursday, October 27.

The catch came in the last ball of the 14th over when left-arm spinner Shadab Khan induced an outside edge as Zimbabwe batsman Chakabva tried to defend. The Pakistan captain dived to his right and plucked a catch out of thin air leaving his teammates ecstatic.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, squandered a good start to scored 130-8.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Sean Williams was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 31 off 28 balls.

A few Zimbabwe batters got starts, but could not translate them into substantial scores.

Mohammad Wasim was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, returning with figures of 4/24 from his four overs, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan was excellent with the ball and picked up 3/23 in his quota of four overs.