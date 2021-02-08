Pak vs SA: Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan win first series against SA since 2003

Rawalpindi: Hasan Ali took a match haul of 10 wickets as Pakistan registered their first Test series win over South Africa since 2003 on Monday.



South Africa needed 243 runs to win on the final day of the second Test but Hasan picked five while Shaheen Afridi took four wickets as Pakistan defeated the Proteas by 95 runs. With the win in the second and final Test, Pakistan claimed the series 2-0



At one point South Africa was at 241/3 and it almost looked like the visiting side would get over the line with an incredible chase, but Pakistan, sparked by Hasan, took the next seven wickets for just 33 runs

Resuming day five with 243 runs to win, South Africa got off to the worst possible start as Hasan Ali castled Rassie van der Dussen two runs short of his half-century.



Minutes later, Hasan dismissed Faf du Plessis to reduce South Africa to 135/3 in pursuit of 370 runs. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma then revived South Africa after the early wickets.

Meanwhile, Markram completed his fifth Test century and his first away from home as South Africa went to lunch needing 151 runs more to level the series.