Pak vs NZ, T20 tri-series: Where and When to watch, Live online, Teams

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam |

Pakistan will look to continue their winning momentum against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 tri-series.

On Friday, Mohammad Rizwan posted an unbeaten 78 from 50 balls to help Pakistan to a 21-run win over Bangladesh in the opener.

The three teams are using the series to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting later this month.

Pakistan lost the toss and posted 167-5 after being sent in to bat, with Rizwan sharing a 52-run opening stand with skipper Babar Azam (22) and then putting on 42 for the second wicket with Shan Masood (31 from 22 deliveries) to set up Pakistan's innings.

He batted through the 20 overs and hit seven boundaries and two sixes in his 21st T20 international half century.

Mohammad Wasim snared 3-24, including the first wicket in the fifth over and two in two deliveries with perfect yorkers to start the 19th, and Mohammad Nawaz returned 2-25 as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 146-8 in reply.

The result was beyond doubt before Bangladesh plundered 20 runs from the last over, when allrounder Yasir Ali hit three boundaries and a six off Haris Rauf to finish unbeaten on 42 from 21 deliveries.

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

When: October 8 (Saturday)

Where to Watch live streaming: Amazon Prime Video app

Timing: 11:30 am IST onwards