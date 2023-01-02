e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Spinners trigger late collapse after Devon Conway's 122 as New Zealand take stumps at 309/6 on Day 1

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Spinners trigger late collapse after Devon Conway's 122 as New Zealand take stumps at 309/6 on Day 1

New Zealand reached 309 for 6 at stumps on Day 1 after electing to bat first in the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

New Zealand took the honours on the first day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi on Monday after an outstanding century from opener Devon Conway but the hosts managed to pull things back a bit in the final session.

New Zealand reached 309 for 6 at stumps on Day 1 after electing to bat first. Conway scored 122 runs from 191 balls with 16 fours and a six, adding 134 for the first wicket with Tom Latham (71).

Conway had scored the first international hundred in 2022 and managed to repeat the feat this year as well. He now has four Test hundreds and five fifties from just 21 innings in red-ball cricket.

But the rest of the Kiwi batters couldn't capitalise on their starts and suffered a mini-collapse triggered by Pakistani spinners Agha Salman and Abrar Ahmed.

Read Also
PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: National Stadium in Karachi witnesses empty stands despite free entry for fans
article-image

At 226-1 at tea, New Zealand looked in a commanding position, but Pakistan stormed back in the third session, picking five wickets over the next 45 runs. Salman starred with three wickets for 55 runs while Ahmed sent back a Michael Bracewell for a duck.

Pacer Naseem Shah also chipped in with a couple of crucial wickets for the hosts. New Zealand will resume the first innings on Day 2 with Tom Blundell (30*) and Ish Sodhi (11*) at the crease.

The visitors will target a score of at least 400 while the hosts will look to cause more damage with the second new ball, which will be available in the first over on Tuesday.

Read Also
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam's angry reaction after journalist says, 'ye koi tareeka nahi hai'; watch
article-image

RECENT STORIES

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Spinners trigger late collapse after Devon Conway's 122 as New Zealand take...

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Spinners trigger late collapse after Devon Conway's 122 as New Zealand take...

'Please avoid visiting him': Family left concerned over flurry of visitors to meet injured Rishabh...

'Please avoid visiting him': Family left concerned over flurry of visitors to meet injured Rishabh...

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: National Stadium in Karachi witnesses empty stands despite free entry for fans

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: National Stadium in Karachi witnesses empty stands despite free entry for fans

'Can easily afford a driver...': Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's accident

'Can easily afford a driver...': Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's accident

Shaheen Afridi resumes rehab, Haris Rauf called for assessment of his injury

Shaheen Afridi resumes rehab, Haris Rauf called for assessment of his injury