PAK vs NZ 1st Test, Day 4: New Zealand spinners peg back Pakistan after Kane Williamson 200*

PAK vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4: Pakistan ended the day's play on 77 for 2 in the second innings, still 97 runs behind New Zealand's first innings score.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand struck late on Thursday to put Pakistan on the back foot after Kane Williamson's record double hundred put the visitors in the driver's seat on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test in Karachi.

Pakistan ended the day's play on 77 for 2 in the second innings, still 97 runs behind New Zealand's first innings score. Imam-ul-Haq played well for his 45 not out with nightwatchman Nauman Ali for company on 4.

Kiwi spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi pegged back Pakistan with the wickets of opener Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood, respectively.

article-image

Kane Williamson scores 200*

But the day belonged to former skipper Kane Williamson, who scored his fifth double hundred to break Brendon McCullum's New Zealand record for the most 200s in Test cricket.

Williamson remained unbeaten on 200 as New Zealand declared their second innings at 612 for 9 with a first innings lead of 174 runs over Pakistan. Ish Sodhi also contributed with the bat, scoring 65 runs for the Blackcaps.

article-image

Williamson's 395-ball knock was laced with 21 boundaries and a solitary six. This was Williamson's first double hundred since he relinquished his captaincy and Tim Southee took charge of the Test team.

It is also his first double ton outside New Zealand and second against Pakistan. Southee declared and tea was taken on Day 4, immediately after Williamson got to his landmark.

