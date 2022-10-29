e-Paper Get App
Pak vs Ned: Babar Azam & Co train ahead of their must-win clash in T20 World Cup, watch

The Babar Azam-led side are facing an uphill task in their battle for the semis spot

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 06:55 PM IST
Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi |
Pakistan team geared up for their must-win clash against the Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The Babar Azam-led side are facing an uphill task in their battle for the semis spot, especially after suffering a shock one-run loss to Zimbabwe at Perth in a Super 12 match on Thursday.

In Group 2, Pakistan are yet to open their account and are at fifth place after suffering consecutive losses to India and Zimbabwe, which has left their hopes of reaching the semi-finals hanging by a thread.

Apart from winning their remaining matches against Netherlands, Bangladesh and South Africa, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions would need for one between South Africa and Zimbabwe to win not more than one their remaining three matches.

In their chase of 131 against Zimbabwe, Shan Masood and Shadab Khan shared a 52-run stand for the fourth wicket, before Pakistan collapsed spectacularly to end up at 129/8 in 20 overs.

In both of their losses, Pakistan's over-dependency on opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to score runs has been visible with the duo not getting the starts expected of them. Though in the match against India, Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed got fifties, other middle order batters are yet to fire consistently, especially under pressure.

'It's embarrassing': Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan's shock loss against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup
Ind vs SA T20 World Cup: Batting coach Vikram Rathour reveals who will open for Team India on Sunday

Ind vs SA, T20 World Cup match: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Ind vs SA: Rishabh Pant gets special request from fan ahead of crucial T20 World Cup clash

'It was like a dream': BCCI chief Roger Binny on Virat Kohli's classy 82 against Pakistan in T20...

'A song by God': Greg Chappell on Virat Kohli's sensational innings against Pakistan in T20 World...

