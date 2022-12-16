PAK vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed earns maiden call up, set to become youngest English men's Test cricketer

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed will become England's youngest men's Test cricketer after being handed his debut in the final game of the three-match series against Pakistan.



The Leicestershire player will be 18 years and 126 days when the final Test begins on Saturday, beating the record of Brian Close, who was 18 years and 149 days when he played against New Zealand in July 1949.



Ahmed is one of two changes to the England side for the third and final Test. The leg-spinner Rehan and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes come into the XI, in place of seamer James Anderson and off-spinning all-rounder Will Jacks.



Earlier this year, Ahmed impressed in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup as England's second-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.58.



England, who are leading the three-Test series 2-0, seek a historic 3-0 series sweep and a ninth win in 10 Tests since Ben Stokes became captain and Brendon McCullum head coach.



England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

