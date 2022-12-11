PAK vs ENG: Pakistan fans slam captain Babar Azam with chants of 'Zimbabar', watch video

Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced the wrath of supporters during the third day of the second Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson dismissed the Pakistan skipper for the second time in the Test. Babar could only add one run after facing 10 balls in the chase.

While Babar was on his way back to the pavilion, a section of Pakistan fans took a dig at his low score as chants of "Zimbabar" could be heard in a video clip posted on social media by a user.

Pakistan were set a target of 355 after Harry Brooks scored his second hundred of the series. Ben Stokes added 41 as England folded for 275 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq was taken to the hospital for MRI scans on his right hamstring which forced wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to open the innings alongside Abdullah Shafique.

The pair stitched up 66 runs with some high-level intensity displayed in their stroke play against England spinners Jack Leach and Joe Root in the early overs.

Pakistan ended day 3 scoring 198-4, needing another 157 runs to win and level the three match series