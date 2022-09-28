e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPak vs Eng: Pacer Naseem Shah rushed to hospital with viral infection, to miss 5th T20I

Pak vs Eng: Pacer Naseem Shah rushed to hospital with viral infection, to miss 5th T20I

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan's Naseem Shah will miss the fifth T20I against England in Lahore on Wednesday after the pacer was rushed to the hospital on the eve of the game with a severe viral infection.

Naseem was set to to feature in the fifth T20I but the youngster had to hospitalised late on Tuesday night after his health deteriorated.

Condition better

Although he is feeling better, his participation in the rest of the series is doubtful. "He was taken to hospital with a viral infection but he is feeling better now," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"He will not be playing tonight and any decision on whether he plays the remaining matches will be taken on advice of medical panel," the statement added.

A source close to the team said tests for dengue had been carried out as the mosquito-borne infection has been rampant in the city since last month with thousands of cases being reported everyday.

The source added that Naseem had been complaining of chest pain and fever since Tuesday after the team reached Lahore from Karachi with the seven-match series tied at 2-2.

Naseem had played the series opener before missing the last three games.

The 21-year-old has been Pakistan's go to bowler in the absence of pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who has been out of action since mid-July owing to a knee injury.

Both Shaheen and Naseem have been named in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad.

Read Also
Urvashi Rautela issues clarification over viral video with Naseem Shah after cricketer's 'I don't...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

LIVE Ind vs SA 1st T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer likely to play, toss at 6:30pm

LIVE Ind vs SA 1st T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer likely to play, toss at 6:30pm

Ind vs SA T20Is: Deepak Hooda ruled out; Umesh Yadav, Sheryas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed included

Ind vs SA T20Is: Deepak Hooda ruled out; Umesh Yadav, Sheryas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed included

Pak vs Eng: Pacer Naseem Shah rushed to hospital with viral infection, to miss 5th T20I

Pak vs Eng: Pacer Naseem Shah rushed to hospital with viral infection, to miss 5th T20I

India pacer Mohammed Shami tests negative for COVID-19

India pacer Mohammed Shami tests negative for COVID-19

Ind vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav closing in on unique record in T20Is

Ind vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav closing in on unique record in T20Is