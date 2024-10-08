 PAK vs ENG: Olly Stone To Return Home To Get Married, Unlikely For 2nd Test
Brydon Carse was chosen as England's high-pace option for the first Test in Multan, allowing Stone to depart earlier than initially planned

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Olly Stone. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Olly Stone is set to return home from England's tour of Pakistan on Wednesday for his wedding this weekend, making it unlikely he will be available for the second Test in Multan. Stone took seven wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at the end of the English summer, marking his first appearances in the format in three years.

Stone discussed his plans with England's managing director Rob Key and coach Brendon McCullum before the tour, and they agreed he should return home for his wedding.

"We booked the wedding on the basis of me only playing for Notts at the time," Stone recently told the BBC, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Jess said she was happy to move the wedding and I was adamant on keeping it where it was if possible. For what she has given up and sacrificed for me, I thought the least I could do was to try and make it work," he added.

