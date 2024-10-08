PAK vs ENG: Olly Stone To Return Home To Get Married, Unlikely For 2nd Test

Olly Stone. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Olly Stone is set to return home from England's tour of Pakistan on Wednesday for his wedding this weekend, making it unlikely he will be available for the second Test in Multan. Stone took seven wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at the end of the English summer, marking his first appearances in the format in three years.

Brydon Carse was chosen as England's high-pace option for the first Test in Multan, allowing Stone to depart earlier than initially planned. The date of Stone's return remains uncertain and will depend on the status of England's fast bowlers following the first Test. However, with his wedding on Saturday and the second Test beginning on Tuesday, his participation is doubtful.

England test squad for Pakistan tour:

- Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley in after injury

- Dan Lawrence dropped

- 2 uncapped: Jordan Cox & Brydon Carse

- Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed recalled, alongside Bashir

- 7 seamers, including Josh Hull & Woakes, who tours for first time since 2022 pic.twitter.com/UXjI6nTsOy — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 10, 2024

England opted for Carse, Gus Atkinson, and Chris Woakes as their seamers for the first Test, with Matthew Potts also in the squad. The England management has approved Stone's leave, considering he was not included in their latest central contracts and his wedding had been planned long before his recall.

"I thought the least I could do was to try and make it work" - Olly Stone

Stone discussed his plans with England's managing director Rob Key and coach Brendon McCullum before the tour, and they agreed he should return home for his wedding.

"We booked the wedding on the basis of me only playing for Notts at the time," Stone recently told the BBC, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Jess said she was happy to move the wedding and I was adamant on keeping it where it was if possible. For what she has given up and sacrificed for me, I thought the least I could do was to try and make it work," he added.