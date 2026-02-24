PAK Vs ENG, ICC T20 WC26: Sahibzada Farhan Smashes 100m Six Against Will Jacks In Super 8 Clash

Sahibzada Farhan | X

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan hit a 100m six against England's Will Jacks at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka in their second Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Jamie Overton to Sahibzada Farhan, out lbw 63(45) [4s-7 6s-2]. Sahibzada Farhan also has a record of 283 in this ICC T20.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Before this, heavy rains hit the Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday. The match was delayed due to heavy showers in Colombo, and the match was called off due to the weather. Both secured one point each in the table.