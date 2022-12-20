e-Paper Get App
PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes sends bat flying as England inch closer to victory in 3rd Test, watch

A fantastic five-wicket haul by 18-year-old spinner Rehan Ahmed on Test debut left England on verge of completing a series whitewash against Pakistan

Tuesday, December 20, 2022
England captain Ben Stokes launched his bat in the air on Day 3 of the 3rd Test against Pakistan on Monday.

Stokes was facing spinner Nauman Ali when he went for a sweep slog but ended up sending his bat further than the ball.

Netizens took to social media to react on the incident. One user tweeted: "I think Stokes might have a second life as a javelin thrower…"

Another wrote: "Sure Messi just won a world cup, but can he launch a bat 40 yards like Ben Stokes...?"

One commented: "Not a bad innings considering Stokes nearly got a boundary with his own bat".

One tweeted: "Ben Stokes accidentally throws his bat further than I can throw a ball".

Meanwhile, a fantastic five-wicket haul by 18-year-old spinner Rehan Ahmed on Test debut left England on verge of completing a series whitewash against Pakistan, with their scorecard reading 112-2 in their run-chase of 167 runs on day three of the third and final Test at Karachi on Monday.

At the end of the day's play, Ben Duckett (50*) and skipper Ben Stokes (10*) were unbeaten on the crease.

