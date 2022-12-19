Pak vs Eng: 'Baz to the rescue', Brendon McCullum climbs fence at Karachi stadium , Watch

Head coach of England’s Test team and former New Zealand captain Brendan McCullum climbed the fence at the National Bank Cricket Arena during the ongoing third Test in Karachi.

McCullum wanted to give a signed shirt to a fan, but unfortunately it got stuck as he tried to throw it over the spectator fencing.

As fans tried to use a long rod to pull the shirt down, McCullum climbed the fence and untangled the the shirt.

Earlier, Pakistan´s top-order batsman Azhar Ali failed to score in his final Test innings. Jack Leach swung the balance of the game in England's favour. The off spiner sent Pakistan´s top three batters back to the pavilion. Keeping England's hopes alive for a historic clean sweep

Pakistan started the fourth day on nearly even footing, with openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood looking set and erasing England´s 50-run lead without the loss of a wicket.

But Leach bowled Shan— attempting an ill-advised reverse sweep — for 24 and then knocked over Azhar´s stumps four balls later.

On the first ball of his next over, Leach had Shafique lbw after the batsman misread a delivery that barely turned, leaving the hosts at 54-3.

Captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel resisted the English attack and steered their side through the rest of the first session. the two eventually succumbed that opened the floodgates for an England win.