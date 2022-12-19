PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Report: Rehan Ahmed's 5-wicket haul puts England on brink of series whitewash

Rehan Ahmed finished with figures of 7 for 137 in the Karachi Test |

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has put his team on the brink of a famous win in Karachi after taking a historic five-wicket haul in the ongoing third Test against Pakistan.

18-year-old Ahmed became the youngest English bowler to take a Test five-for on debut as the hosts got bowled out for 216 in their second innings.

England then came out all guns blazing in the 167-run chase and reached 112 for 2 by the end of play on Day 3 thanks to the opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. The duo added 87 runs in just 11.3 overs before Crawley got out LBW to Abrar Ahmed for 40.

Rehan Ahmed then came out as a nightwatchman to protect captain Ben Stokes but was dismissed cheaply for 10 off 8 balls by Ahmed. Duckett on the other hand, went on to score his fourth Test fifty and remained unbeaten on 50 off 38 balls with 8 fours and a strike rate of over 130. His skipper Stokes was not out on 10 at the other end.

England need just 55 runs more to win the match and whitewash the series 3-0 after Rehan and Duckett's fireworks.

Earlier, Rehan Ahmed picked up the prized wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Mohammad Wasim to become the youngest to take a five-for on debut in men's Test cricket.

Rehan, at 18 years and 126 days, surpassed Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, who was 18 years and 193 days old when he took 5 wickets in an innings on debut against South Africa.

Rehan is also the 53rd England bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, a feat that Will Jacks had achieved earlier in the series.