Pak vs Eng 2nd Test: Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed bags 7-114 on Test debut for Pakistan, watch

England were bowled out for 281 with Ben Ducket top-scoring 63 while Ollie Pope hit 60

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed made his Test debut in style as the leggie registered his first five-wicket haul on debut during the ongoing second Test against England in Multan.

The 24-year-old ran though the English line-up scalping the first seven batsman to finish with figures of 7-114 in 22 overs.

Zahid Mohammad (3-63) picked the remaining three wickets.

England were bowled out for 281 with Ben Ducket top-scoring 63 while Ollie Pope hit 60.

Abrar started the day with the dismissal of Zak Crawley, followed by the wickets of Duckett (63), Joe Root (8), Pope (60) and Harry Brook to register his maiden five-for in Test cricket.

Watch Abrar all seven wickets

