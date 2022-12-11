e-Paper Get App
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Ben Stokes equals Brendon McCullum's record of most number of sixes in Test cricket

Stokes achieved the feat during England's second innings of the Multan Test

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
England captain Ben Stokes (L) and coach Brendon McCullum |
England captain Ben Stokes added another feather to his illustrious cap after the all-rounder equalled Three Lions coach Brendon McCullum's record for most number of sixes in Test cricket on Sunday.

Stokes achieved the feat during England's second innings of the Multan Test.

The left-handed batsman hit the record-equalling six off Pakistan's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Stokes has smashed 107 sixes in 88 matches while former New Zealand skipper McCullum scored the same number of sixes in 101 Tests.

McCullum was seen applauding his captain from the dressing room. Stokes scored a quick-fire 51-ball 41 as England were bowled out for 275 to take a massive lead of 354.

England lead the three-match Test series 1-0 following their dramatic 74-run win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

article-image

