Pak vs Eng 1st Test: England score 506-4 on Day 1, fall short of unique record

England fell short of the record for most runs by one team in a day of Test cricket during their 1st Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The Ben Stokes-led team scored 506-4 on Day 1.

Stumps in Rawalpindi 🏏



England rewrite record books on their historic return to Pakistan 🙌 #WTC23 | #PAKvENG | https://t.co/PRCGXi3dZS pic.twitter.com/WPDooIc2ee — ICC (@ICC) December 1, 2022

The Three Lions became the first team to have 4 centurions on Day 1 — Zak Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108), Ben Duckett (107) and Harry Brook.

It was the second highest score on any day of a Test match. The record was set by Sri Lanka in 2012 when they scored 509 against Bangladesh.

The most runs by one team in a day of Test cricket is 509 by Sri Lanka against Bangladesh on 22 July 2002! — ICC (@ICC) November 22, 2012