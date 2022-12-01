Pak vs Eng 1st Test: England score 506-4 on Day 1, fall short of unique record

England fell short of the record for most runs by one team in a day of Test cricket during their 1st Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Thursday.
The Ben Stokes-led team scored 506-4 on Day 1.
The Three Lions became the first team to have 4 centurions on Day 1 — Zak Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108), Ben Duckett (107) and Harry Brook.
It was the second highest score on any day of a Test match. The record was set by Sri Lanka in 2012 when they scored 509 against Bangladesh.
