Pak vs Eng 1st Test: England score 506-4 on Day 1, fall short of unique record

It is the second highest score on any day of a Test match

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
England fell short of the record for most runs by one team in a day of Test cricket during their 1st Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The Ben Stokes-led team scored 506-4 on Day 1.

The Three Lions became the first team to have 4 centurions on Day 1 — Zak Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108), Ben Duckett (107) and Harry Brook.  

It was the second highest score on any day of a Test match. The record was set by Sri Lanka in 2012 when they scored 509 against Bangladesh.  

