Pak vs Eng, 1st T20I: Helicopter chops spider-cam's wires during security drill, falls on the ground

A bizarre incident took place during the security rehearsal ahead of the first T20I between Pakistan and England in Karachi on Tuesday, September 20.

One of the spider-cameras used for TV broadcast, fell on the ground after the blades of a helicopter got tangled with the wires of the camera.

Though no injuries were reported during the incident, the technical crew at the stadium ran to the ground to fix the issue. Even the official broadcasters expressed their concern over the incident.

However, things got back to normal after the technical team got the situation under control.

Focus on Babar Azam

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is looking forward to the upcoming series against England as an opportunity to regain his form.

A prolific scorer, Azam had comparatively quieter outings in the recent Asia Cup cricket tournament in UAE and the Pakistan skipper said he is looking forward to the series against England to get his form back. Babar Azam could manage only 66 runs in six innings in the Asia Cup, a far cry from his performance in the last couple of years.

"I think less about failures when going through a bad patch. As a batsman, your focus is to do your best to regain your form and it would be great to do that before the World Cup," he said after the team had a practice session ahead of the first match of the series.

The seven-match series against England is also crucial because it could help Babar Azam get back his form ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

"Obviously they have come to Pakistan after 17 years so it's a big series and will help us build us towards the World Cup so all the players will utilise this," he said.

Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Jos Buttler's England in matches held in Karachi (September 22, 23, 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).