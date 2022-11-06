Pak vs Ban T20 World Cup: PCB chief Ramiz Raja reacts after Pakistan qualify for semifinals, here's what he said

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja | PTI

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief (PCB) Ramiz Raja has expressed delight and credited divine intervention after Babar Azam & Co qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Pakistan confirmed their last-4 spot with a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their final Group 2 match of Super 12s at the Adelaide Oval.

In first match of the day, The Netherlands shocked South Africa by 13 runs at the same venue earlier in the day. With the winner to go into the semifinals, Pakistan made the most of the unexpected lifeline as luck smiled on them to enter the last four for the second time in as many editions of the tournament.

Raja took to social media to post a verse from the holy book of Quran.

"They plan and Allah plans and Allah is the best of planners," read the post.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets while conceding 22 runs in his four overs to restrict Bangladesh to 127-8, after being 70-1 at one point.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the total with 11 balls remaining despite some wobbles to complete an entry into the semifinals after losing their first two matches in the tournament.