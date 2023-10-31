PAK vs BAN, CWC 2023: Bangladesh To Bat First After Winning Toss

Babar Azam and Shakib al Hasan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan has won the toss and has chosen to bat first in the 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the iconic Eden Gardens. The veteran all-rounder reasoned that it's a dry pitch and expects it to spin in the 2nd half of the must-win clash. Bangladesh also announced one change for the game, drafting in Towhid Hridoy for Mahedi Hasan.

Bangladesh have been amongst the most underperforming sides in the 2023 World Cup, winning only 1 out of 6 matches and most recently lost to the Netherlands, chasing a modest 230. Having lost 5 games, Bangladesh need a miracle to reach the semi-finals. While Pakistan have also had their struggles, they start as favorites against Bangladesh.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stated that he would have batted first too and underlined the need to convert his 50s into 80s and daddy hundreds. Babar also went on to announce three changes to the eleven, omitting Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan, bringing in Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, and Usama Mir.

Playing XI of both teams:

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh playing XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Bangladesh and Pakistan have won one match each in two 50-over World Cup outings.

