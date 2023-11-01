PAK vs BAN, CWC 2023: 4 Spectators Detained For Displaying Palestinian Flags At Eden Gardens In Kolkata; Watch Video

4 Spectators Detained For Displaying Palestinian Flags At Eden Gardens In Kolkata | Twitter

Kolkata, October 31: Four spectators who came to the Eden Gardens to witness the Pakistan-Bangladesh match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday evening were taken away by security personnel from the stadium after they displayed Palestinian flags as an expression of solidarity towards Palestine in the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They were noticed displaying Palestinian flags

The four persons, as per state police sources, were detailed from two different locations at the spectators’ gallery of Eden Gardens, after they were noticed displaying Palestinian flags.

They were detained and taken away from the stadium

While two persons were detained from near Entry Gate number 6 to the Gallery, two were detained from the Block D of the stadium gallery. City police sources said that they were detained and taken away from the stadium in anticipation that their actions might create tension during the crucial match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The four persons have been detained at the nearby Maidan Police Station

As per the latest information available that the four persons have been taken to and detained at the nearby Maidan Police Station for questioning. However, the police are yet to disclose the identity or nationality of the four persons.