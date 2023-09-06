PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Four-Star Haris Rauf Shines Before Imam, Rizwan Help Pakistan Crush Bangladesh

In a Super Four clash of the Asia Cup, Pakistan secured a resounding seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Haris Rauf delivered two aggressive spells, while Imam-ul-Haq played a silky innings of 78 runs, leading Pakistan to victory.

Dominance of Pakistani Bowlers

Rauf, with figures of 4 wickets for 19 runs in 6 overs, proved too quick for the Bangladeshi batters. Naseem Shah also posed a constant threat, taking 3 wickets for 34 runs in 5.4 overs, as Bangladesh was bundled out for a mere 193 in 38.4 overs.

Despite a 100-run partnership featuring twin half-centuries by Shakib (53 off 57 balls) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (64 off 87 balls), Bangladesh struggled against the Pakistani bowlers.

Pakistan's chase of 193 was never in doubt. Although Fakhar Zaman continued his lean patch, and Babar Azam was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq's stylish 84-ball innings, complemented by Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 63 off 79 balls, ensured a smooth chase. The duo added 85 runs for the third wicket.

With this win, Pakistan advances to face arch-rivals India in their second Super Four game, scheduled in Colombo on Sunday.

Bangladesh's Batting Struggles

Bangladesh faced batting collapses during the Power Play and the latter part of their innings, reducing their score to 47 for 4 and losing six wickets for 47 runs between overs 30 to 39.

Haris Rauf's sheer pace and Naseem Shah's seam and swing troubled the Bangladeshi batters throughout the innings. Rauf's rapid deliveries and precise lengths resulted in crucial wickets.

Bangladesh's top-order struggled, with Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Mohammed Naim, and Litton Das falling early. Shaheen Shah Afridi accounted for Litton Das's dismissal.

Shakib and Mushfiqur's Partnership

Shakib and Mushfiqur steadied the innings after the top-order collapse. However, Shakib's dismissal marked a turning point for Bangladesh, and their innings derailed from there.

With four pacers in the lineup, Pakistan employed a potent bowling attack that posed challenges for Bangladesh throughout the match.

