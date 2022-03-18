Pak vs Aus: ODIs, T20I shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore amidst political tension

The schedule of Australia tour of Pakistan saw a change on Friday after the three-match ODI series between the two teams as well as the one-off T20I beginning from March 29 was moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore amidst the political tensions in Islamabad.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad confirmed the news on Friday.

"All the four white-ball matches will be shifted to Gaddafi Stadium where teams are set to play the final Test of the series starting from March 21, in case the political situation in Islamabad stays the same till March 20," a PCB official was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 06:13 PM IST