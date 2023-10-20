 PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Attends Match At Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah was seen sitting in stands watching the encounter with BCCI vice President and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla and other officials.

Amid his busy schedule and duties, Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, managed to spare some time on Friday evening to attend the high-octane encounter between Australia and Pakistan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The match is taking place at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the state capital.

On Friday evening, the Karnataka CM arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to witness the clash.

The fact that the Chief Minister attended this high-profile match did not come as a shock to those who know of his deep passion for the sport. Siddaramaiah is not just a fervent cricket enthusiast but also a dedicated backer of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His recent appearance at an RCB match held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium showcased his allegiance to both the team and the sport itself.

