 PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Cop Allegedly Prohibits Spectator From Shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' At Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru; WATCH
A cop at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was heard prohibiting a spectator from shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Cop prohibits spectator from Pakistan zindabad. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With Pakistan fans eager to watch the 2023 World Cup games and struggling for visas, a moment was captured during the game against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, a cop from Bengaluru was allegedly prohibiting from a fan saying 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

In the video, the spectator, who claimed to be from Pakistan, was continuously arguing with the cop and was questioning him consistently as to why he cannot say the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

Below is the clip of the same here:

Australia set a mammoth 368 to win for Pakistan in Bengaluru:

As far as the state of the match goes, Australia have set a steep 368 to win for Pakistan in their allotted 50 overs. The five-time champions made a blistering start to the innings as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh both hit hundreds, stitching a partnership of 259.

It was after the first wicket that Pakistan brought themselves back in the game as the remaining Aussie batters couldn't get the momentum going. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up a fifer to limit the Australians to 367-9 in 50 overs.

Both Australia and Pakistan desperately need to win to keep their semi-final hopes alive. A loss here would almost likely mean curtains for Australia's campaign as they have already been defeated twice.

