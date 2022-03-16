Pak v Aus, 2nd Test: England captain Michael Vaughan hails Babar Azam after heroics against Australia

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Wednesday lavised high praise on Babar Azam after the Pakistan captain scored a century as the hosts drew the second Test against Australia on the Day Five at Karachi.

Babar played an extraordinary knock of 196 after batting through 171.4 overs to ensure the series remained deadlocked.

The action in the second Test went into the final over of the match, where Pakistan managed to draw the game with Mohammad Rizwan (104 not out) batting out till the end to see his team through.

Vaughan labelled Babar as the best all-format batter in the world.

"Without question I think @babarazam258 is the best all round Batter in the World right now...Brilliant across all the formats #PAKvAUS," tweeted Vaughan.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:25 PM IST