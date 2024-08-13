 PAK 92.97: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hands Over Keys Of Honda Civic Car With Special Number Plate To Arshad Nadeem; Video
Arshad Nadeem was presented with car key by Maryam Nawaz Sharif at his home village in Mian Channu.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: x

Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presented Arshad Nadeem with a car as a token of appreciation after winning gold medal at the Paris Olympics. A key of Honda Civic car with a number plate "PAK 92.97" to Olympian gold medallist. The number plate of the car is inspired by the Olympic Medal winning Throw (92.97m).

The reward was presented to the athlete at his home village in Mian Channu. The price of a Honda Civic car in Pakistan starts from PKR 86 lakh. The video of the felicitation is going viral on social media. 

Besides car, the CM also gave a check of PKR 10 crore as cash prize. Arshad Nadeem's coach Salman Iqbal Butt was also given a check of PKR 50 lakh rupees for the training he provided to the Olympic champion. “Where does the prayer of parents reach a person!”, Maryam said in a post on X as she shared a picture of her sitting with Arshad and his mother.

The chief minister was accompanied by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar, the Punjab chief secretary and MPA Sania Ashiq during the visit. The chief minister reached Arshad’s village by helicopter to personally congratulate and reward him for his outstanding achievement.

Arshad Nadeem to Receive Pakistan's Highest Civilian Award

Pakistan goverment will honour Arshad Nadeem with the highest civilian award for his Olympics feat.In a social media post on platform X, the President Secretariat Press President Asif Ali Zardari has directed Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem to be awarded Hilal Imtiaz for his record performance.

Image: X

Arshad Nadeem's emotions ran high after his historic gold medal win. The athlete, who needed a public funding to buy new javelin just five months ago, was overcome with joy and disbelief.His achievement made him only the third athlete to win an individual medal for Pakistan at the Olympics.

