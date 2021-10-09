Padmakar Talim Shield (T20) Cricket Tournament: Mumbai Police coast to six-wicket victory

Mumbai:Mumbai Police Cricket Club made a good winning start recording a thumping six-wicket win over Regal Cricket Club in a first round league match of the MCA organsied Padmakar Talim Shield (T20) Cricket Tournament 2020-2021 at the Cricket Club of India ground on Saturday.

Regal CC deciding to bat first could only manage 65 before they were all out in 15.5 overs. Rushikesh Jadhav was the top-scorer with 13 runs, while Mumbai Police medium pacer Nadeem Shaikh was in the pick of action with five wickets in his kitty.

Things did not look good for the Mumbai Police as they lost wickets, but managed to canter home with six wickets. It was Anup Fulper (21 runs of 17 balls) along with the openers Shrideep Mangela (16) and Sunil Patil (14) ensured Mumbai Police coast to victory.

Medium pacer Rugved More (two for 24) was the most successful Regal CC bowler.

This is the 75th edition of the championship which is being played at 14 different venues across the city. Organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association, the championship is also a selection trials for the Mumbai team for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament was declared open at the hands of Lalchand Rajput at the MIG ground here on Saturday. Also present was, Salil Ankola MCA chief selector.

Brief scores

Regal CC 65 all out, 15.5 overs (Nadeem Shaikh 5-15) lost to Mumbai Police CC 67-4 in 8 overs (Anup Fulper 21; Rugved More 2-24) by six wickets

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:52 PM IST