Paddler Sharath Kamal, become highest-ranked Indian table tennis player in men's category

New Delhi: Paddler Sharath Kamal on Thursday surpassed compatriot Gnanasekaran Sathiyan to become the highest-ranked Indian table tennis player in the men's category.

Kamal had lifted the Oman Open last month and took a leap of seven spots in the latest senior men's rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to grab the 31st position. "Some positive news, amidst all the negativity currently. Feels great actually. Just the news I needed while I find myself away from the game during this lockdown," Kamal said in a statement.

India's young rising paddler Mudit Dani also made notable progress in the senior men's rankings as he broke into the Top-200 for the first time in his career. Dani took a jump of nine places to claim the 200th position while Harmeet Desai (72), Anthony Amalraj (100) and Manav Thakkar (139) are top players.