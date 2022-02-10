'Ow my butt': US gold medallist snowboarder Chloe Kim posts on Instagram during her runs in halfpipe final at 2022 Beijing Olympics

21-year-old United States snowboarder Chloe Kim did the unthinkable. After putting down a monster run to open the women’s halfpipe final, Kim attempted to top that 94.00 score in her successive attempts.

She made sure to let her social media followers know how it felt. In between her second and third runs, she posted a story on Instagram, with the caption ‘Ow my butt’.

Chloe Kim's story | Photo: Instagram

Her third run ended up being a glory run as she had already won gold.

Kim secured another gold medal in the event, joining elite company as one of the few snowboarders to win multiple gold medals at the Olympics.

