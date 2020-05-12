Outdoor training can wait: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said they cannot rush into a decision on resuming outdoor training for track and field stars and risk their health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla.

Taking stock of the situation during a virtual meeting, Rijiju interacted with top track and field athletes, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and sprinter Hima Das. The meeting was also attended by top officials of AFI, coaches and athletes from NIS Patiala and Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre, Bangalore.

"The minister said it will take some time to come to a decision (regarding resuming outdoor training). He said the health and safety of athletes is paramount and so the ministry will have to be careful in this difficult times and cannot rush into a decision," Sumariwalla told PTI.

The meeting lasted more than two hours. On Monday, Rijiju had said training of elite athletes will resume after the lockdown to contain the pandemic is lifted, urging sportspersons and stakeholders to be patient. He also added that health of the athletes is his top priority.