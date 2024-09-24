On This Day: MS Dhoni-Led India Beat Pakistan To Win 2007 T20 World Cup In Johannesburg

Team India winning T20 World Cup in 2007 | Image: X

The day September 24, 2007 will forever be etched in minds of the Indian cricket fans as the young Men in Blue went onto win the inaugural T20 World Cup at Johannesburg in South Africa. The man who led the team to glory was none other then legendary skipper MS Dhoni.

Team India were considered the underdogs prior to the tournament but calm and composed Dhoni was able to guide the team to victory in a campaign that witnessed a mix of thrilling victories and nerve-wracking moments.

Team India's T20 World Cup 2007 triumph unfolded

The men in blue played fearless cricket throughout the tournament. They edged out teams like England and Australia to make it all the way to the finals. Before the final Indi and Pakistan had faced each other in group stage, where India beat Pakistan in a tight contest via bowl out

Cut to final and the arch rivals were facing each other yet again. India won the toss and opted to bat first, with standout performances from Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma helping the team post a total of 157/5.

Gambhir played brilliantly scoring 75 off 54 balls, which included eight boundaries and two sixes. Rohit Sharma chipped in with a crucial 30 off just 16 balls.

In response, Pakistan's found themselves in trouble at 77/6 courtesy of fine spell by left arm pacer RP Singh. While Misbah-ul-Haq anchored the innings, India tightened their grip on the game.

Pakistan needed 13 runs to win in the final over and Joginder Sharma who was playing his first world cup was given the responsibility to take the team past the finish line.

With six runs needed off the last four balls, Misbah's attempted a scoop shot. However he failed to get enough bat on the shot resulting in Sreesanth taking the match winning catch to seal a thrilling five-run victory for India.