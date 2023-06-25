 'Original Captain Cool': Sunil Gavaskar On Kapil Dev On 1983 World Cup Win's 40th Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Original Captain Cool': Sunil Gavaskar On Kapil Dev On 1983 World Cup Win's 40th Anniversary

'Original Captain Cool': Sunil Gavaskar On Kapil Dev On 1983 World Cup Win's 40th Anniversary

Sunil Gavaskar refers to Kapil Dev as 'Original Captain Cool' on India's 40th anniversary of 1983 World Cup win.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, praised Kapil Dev on the 40th anniversary of India's World Cup victory in 1983 by referring to him as the 'Original Captain Cool'. India, the underdog, overcame the favoured West Indies to win their first championship, which would alter the course of cricket in the nation for the years to come.

Read Also
'83 Boys Getting Together': Sunil Gavaskar And Co. Gather Ahead Of 40th Anniversary Of India's First...
article-image

Kapil Dev's name got etched in the record books as he humbled the mighty Caribbeans to help India to the title. The Haryana Hurricane took a brilliant running catch in the final to get rid of the dangerous Viv Richards off Madan Lal's bowling. He finished with figures of 11-4-21-1.

Gavaskar compared Kapil to MS Dhoni in an interview with Times of India, claiming that the former was the original captain cool because of the way he conducted himself on the pitch.

"Kapil’s performances with both bat and ball were dazzling to say the least. Not to forget his catch of Viv Richards in the final. His captaincy was dynamic, exactly what the format required, and his ready smile even when a player dropped a catch or mis-fielded makes him the original captain cool."

Read Also
40 Years of 1983 World Cup Win: THIS Is How Much Champions India Got Paid For 16-Day Tournament
article-image

"Hard to put in words what those moments after the win felt like" - Sunil Gavaskar

Since the entire Indian team was grinning after winning the competition, Gavaskar quipped that they would have made a fantastic toothpaste advertisement.

"It’s hard to put in words what those moments after the win felt like. It would have made a great advert for toothpaste as everybody around us were laughing and smiling and to see that was simply heart-lifting."

It would be a long time until India won the next ODI World Cup. In 2003, Sourav Ganguly's India came close, but Ricky Ponting's Australia defeated them in the championship match. India's second ODI World Cup was ultimately won in 2011 by MS Dhoni, who ran an effective campaign. The tournament's player of the year was decided to be Yuvraj Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Carlos Alcaraz Wins at Queen's Club To Equal Daniil Medvedev's 2023 Record, Reclaims No.1 Ranking

Carlos Alcaraz Wins at Queen's Club To Equal Daniil Medvedev's 2023 Record, Reclaims No.1 Ranking

Wanindu Hasaranga Achieves Unique Feat; Only Second Bowler In ODI History To Bag 3 Successive...

Wanindu Hasaranga Achieves Unique Feat; Only Second Bowler In ODI History To Bag 3 Successive...

'Original Captain Cool': Sunil Gavaskar On Kapil Dev On 1983 World Cup Win's 40th Anniversary

'Original Captain Cool': Sunil Gavaskar On Kapil Dev On 1983 World Cup Win's 40th Anniversary

Sarfaraz Khan Ignored By India Selectors Due to Disciplinary Issues, Reveals BCCI Official

Sarfaraz Khan Ignored By India Selectors Due to Disciplinary Issues, Reveals BCCI Official

2023 World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka Steamroll Ireland To Progress To Super Six Stage

2023 World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka Steamroll Ireland To Progress To Super Six Stage