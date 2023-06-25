'Original Captain Cool': Sunil Gavaskar On Kapil Dev On 1983 World Cup Win's 40th Anniversary

Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, praised Kapil Dev on the 40th anniversary of India's World Cup victory in 1983 by referring to him as the 'Original Captain Cool'. India, the underdog, overcame the favoured West Indies to win their first championship, which would alter the course of cricket in the nation for the years to come.

Kapil Dev's name got etched in the record books as he humbled the mighty Caribbeans to help India to the title. The Haryana Hurricane took a brilliant running catch in the final to get rid of the dangerous Viv Richards off Madan Lal's bowling. He finished with figures of 11-4-21-1.

Gavaskar compared Kapil to MS Dhoni in an interview with Times of India, claiming that the former was the original captain cool because of the way he conducted himself on the pitch.

"Kapil’s performances with both bat and ball were dazzling to say the least. Not to forget his catch of Viv Richards in the final. His captaincy was dynamic, exactly what the format required, and his ready smile even when a player dropped a catch or mis-fielded makes him the original captain cool."

"Hard to put in words what those moments after the win felt like" - Sunil Gavaskar

Since the entire Indian team was grinning after winning the competition, Gavaskar quipped that they would have made a fantastic toothpaste advertisement.

"It’s hard to put in words what those moments after the win felt like. It would have made a great advert for toothpaste as everybody around us were laughing and smiling and to see that was simply heart-lifting."

It would be a long time until India won the next ODI World Cup. In 2003, Sourav Ganguly's India came close, but Ricky Ponting's Australia defeated them in the championship match. India's second ODI World Cup was ultimately won in 2011 by MS Dhoni, who ran an effective campaign. The tournament's player of the year was decided to be Yuvraj Singh.