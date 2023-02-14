Oriental Insurance cricket starts today

Representative pic

Mumbai: Thirty-two office and institution teams will be participating in the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance under the ageis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and to be played at the different cricket ground, in Mumbai starting from Tuesday, February 14.

The tournament consists of two events, Elite Division and Plate Division. Sixteen teams will compete for the top honours in the Elite Division, while the remaining 16 teams will participate in the Plate Division, specially organised for junior Mumbai players, according to a media release issued by Jitendra Ingle, Joint Secretary of Oriental Insurance Sports Club.

“We are grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), and in particular Ajinkya Naik the Hon. Gen. Secretary, Armaan Malick the Hon. Treasurer, and MCA Apex Council members Suraj Samat and Sandeep Vichare for the whole-hearted support to this tournament,” Ingle mentioned in the release.

Further explain the reason for the two divisions, Ingle said, “In the Elite Division only players employed with the particular office will be eligible to represent their respective teams. The main intention of organising the Plate Division is to motivate office clubs to provide a platform to young talented players of Mumbai. The offices have the liberty to select upcoming talented players, either through scholarships or on a contractual basis to represent their respective office teams.”

Hosts Oriental Insurance will meet Cipla CC in the opening Group-B match at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am.

All the Matches will be played as per the New Model Rules of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The participating teams:

Elite Division - Group-A: Dharamji Morarji CC, Central Bank, Vihang Enterprise, New India Assurance.

Group-B: Oriental Insurance, CIPLA, IDBI, HPCL.

Group-C: Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Dream XI, Automotive Engineering, E Merck.

Group-D: Bank of India, Union Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Chougle.

Plate Division - Group-A: BEST, Times of India, MTNL, Air India.

Group-B: Reserve Bank of India, Patni XI, GIC, Anuprit Tigers.

Group-C: Larsen & Tubro, Abhyudaya Bank, BMC, Satellite.

Group-D: Mazagon Docks, Bhavishya Nidhi, BARC, MbPT.

