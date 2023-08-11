'Only Some Cables Were Burnt': CAB President Opens Up On Fire Incident At Eden Gardens Stadium

Eden Gardens Stadium. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

A day after it emerged that fire broke out at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly explained in detail about the incident. Ganguly revealed that some cables were burnt, but denied any nuclear damage, including to the dressing room belongings, as reported earlier.

Read Also ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets To Go Live From THIS Date, Registration For Fans To Start From Aug 15

The incident happened a few hours after the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the updated schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday (August 9th). The venue had already been undergoing renovation due to which the CAB officials had reportedly requested to reschedule the World Cup game between defending champions England and Pakistan.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, here's what Ganguly stated about the incident:

"A fire broke out last night at 11.50 pm. People who were working here saw smoke and then the fire. Immediately, two fire tenders were pressed into action and flames were doused in no time. There was no damage to the dressing room as such. Only some cables were burnt. But certainly, there is no sabotage angle."

Eden Gardens to host 2023 World Cup semi-finals:

As part of the 2023 World Cup, Eden Gardens, Kolkata will not only host one of the semi-finals, but also a few more high-profile games. like India vs South Africa, Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Bangladesh vs Netherlands, and England vs Pakistan.

The marquee tournament begins on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with England facing New Zealand. Hosts India will open their campaign against five-time champions Australia on October 8th in Chennai.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)