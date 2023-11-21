Netizens Slam Broadcasters for Ignoring Neeraj Chopra in Favour of Bollywood Celebs at CWC 2023 Final in Narendra Modi Stadium

India's Javelin champion Neeraj Chopra in the Narendra Modi Stadium during India vs Australia CWC 2023 Final Match | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The ICC Men's CWC 2023 final match between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was attended by a host of celebrities and sportspersons from various fields. The biggest event in world cricket was held with the who's who of Bollywood celebrities and sporting personalities attending the final match. However, a controversy has erupted after India's Olympic champion and ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra posted his photo from the stadium on X (formerly Twitter), which surprised many fans as they came down heavily on the broadcasters for ignoring India's Olympic champion during the final.

Several netizens complained that the cameras were panned mostly on Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and others, whereas not once did the cameras capture India's boy with the golden arm. Users took to X and lashed out at broadcasters and said that had it not been for Neeraj Chopra's post, nobody would have even learnt that India's greatest track and field athlete had graced the event.

Neeraj Chopra's post and caption

Chopra took to X and posted an encouraging message for Team India amid the heart-breaking loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final. The 25-year-old track and field athlete wrote on Monday:

"Team India, you made us proud. Hard luck in the final. It wasn't our night, but a tournament that we'll never forget."

Team India, you made us proud. Hard luck in the final. It wasn't our night, but a tournament that we'll never forget. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mDfeSINJHH — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) November 20, 2023

Meanwhile, with the cameras focusing only on celebrities in the stadium, here are the netizens' reactions:

U r in ground 🙌🏻 but no coverage — Golden Vlogs (@GoldenOfficial0) November 21, 2023

Yes Champ, it was Hard Luck for our team & they will bounce back in next matches..

But it was badluck for cameramen, who were busy showing " Bollywood Jokers " who were doing overacting & unnecessary gestures.. 😤

Shame for our media persons.. 👎👎 — मैं भारतवासी🇮🇳 (@SachienTayal) November 21, 2023

Wow didn’t even know Neeraj was in attendance. Most cameras were on flop Bollywoodiyas. Thanks brother and hope you make up for it and continue to bring us happiness 👍🙏 — Global.baba (@Globalbaba8) November 20, 2023

They were so busy showing those Bollywood jokers that they didn’t show the real champ on T.V. — Ishika Garg (@IshikaaGarg) November 20, 2023

Shame on hotstar for not focussing even once upon the real hero in attendance. — पहाड़ी_𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 (@pahadi_mando) November 20, 2023

Why did no TV camera not pick him? Only kept showing the Bwood faces. Seriously camera people need a pep talk.🙄 — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) November 20, 2023

Shocking that NO tv camera cut to Neeraj Chopra cheering for team India in the stands.

Do we really crown and celebrate real heroes? — Rahul Ojha (@RahulOjha) November 20, 2023

Sad reality is that they showed C grade Bollywood actors Srk and Ranveer on TV, but didn't show the national hero Neeraj Chopra 💔 — Crickfan (@crickadda07) November 20, 2023

TV channels did not show you.. maybe they were more interested with Bollywood stars…



Tx for posting the pic ✨ — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) November 20, 2023

Full time the camera was on Bollywoodiya Bhands.. Didn't show you even once. Thanks for the tweet, now we know that Our "Golden Boy" was too there. — Aakanksha🇮🇳 (@Charu_on_X) November 20, 2023

The Men in Blue walked into the final with plenty of expectations after finishing the group stage with 10 straight victories. Nevertheless, Australia came in with full preparation and executed its plans to full effect.

Aussie bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc, restricted the hosts to 240, while Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins also took two each. In response, the Men in Yellow slipped to 47-3, but Travis Head hit a counter-attacking ton to propel Australia to a six-wicket win. It was also Team India's 2nd World Cup loss to Australia in the finals of the world tournament, with the first one coming in 2003.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)